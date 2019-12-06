Legendary school custodian retires

CLYATTVILLE – Former students, past principals and community leaders converged on the Clyattville Elementary School campus to pay tribute to a man described as one of its finest employees – J.W. Patterson.
"He is the beloved custodian that faithfully served the students, faculty and administration for 43 years," school officials said.
“From this day forward, every Nov. 21 will forever be recognized as J.W. Patterson Day," CES Principal Dr. Tenry Berry said in a proclamation. "To honor this wonderful man, each year on this date, Clyattville Elementary will celebrate acts of kindness and acknowledge those demonstrating good work ethics.
"Furthermore, the 2019-2020 school yearbook will be dedicated to him, and he will be gifted a copy. Lastly, at the end of each school year from this year forward, one student will be selected to receive the J.W. Patterson Award for exhibiting the integrity and compassion that embodied this extraordinary man.”
The school parking lot was packed and the gymnasium was standing room only as the student body, teachers, work colleagues and audience members shared personal stories, poems, banners, cards and letters, school officials said.
A Power-Point presentation showed highlights of Patterson’s storied career at CES. Pictures captured Patterson when he had quietly joined a classroom to listen to kindergartners read or participated with older students in outdoor science experiments or the many times he would sit and engage the kids in conversation at lunch, or when he was found rolling out Play-Doh ABCs with pre-K kids.
"Each picture was a pleasant reminder of a man who was so much more than the school custodian," school officials said. "One segment of the video presentation featured several adults that were past students sharing their touching memories. Even though many of them now live in distance states, they wanted to celebrate this man who had made such a lasting impression on their lives."
They reached out to Cindy Roberts, CES media specialist, who included their pre-recorded tributes. Annette Christie Wahl, now a resident of Palm Beach, Calif., appeared in the video sending her love and accolades to Patterson. It was one of the many special moments, which brought tears to Patterson’s eyes.
The lunchroom staff kicked off the celebration in a big way. They presented Patterson with a shadow box containing an authentic Viking football jersey with the number 43, which represents the number of years he worked for CES.
"You cannot have a jersey without a helmet, so Lowndes High School head football coach Randy McPherson donated one," school officials said. "Dr. Berry presented Patterson a maroon, monogramed jacket and a piece of luggage on behalf of the school. Each grade level from pre-K to fifth grade selected specific teachers and students to personally address Patterson with their fond memories. Every group also bestowed thoughtful gifts."
Second-grade teachers stood before Patterson dressed in plaid flannel shirts for their presentation, since that was always his daily choice of attire. They gave him a new plaid shirt, ball cap and a T-shirt that read, “The Legend Has Retired!”
By the end of the celebration, Patterson’s new piece of luggage was packed solid with cards and letters from the students, as well as, gift cards. Fruit baskets, homemade dishes and other presents found their way into Patterson’s arms.
Four of the current teaching staff, Rena Hendley, Judy Kirkland, Lorri Rogers and Felicia Allen acknowledged that Patterson had known them all their lives because each began their school career as little first graders at CES.
"They choked up and fought back tears as each shared how much they adored him when they were children, and their admiration continued to grow throughout the years," school officials said.
Hendley told the audience that Patterson was so popular that anytime a picture or information about him hit social media that it would “trend,” receiving hundreds of likes and comments. Then she read a letter forwarded to her from Rebecca Black Lundy, a resident of North Carolina. Lundy stated she was crushed she was unable to attend the retirement celebration, but wanted to send her recollections of the man who made her feel valued and loved.
"Her beautiful letter stirred the hearts of all who were present, sobs were heard, and tears rolled down the faces of many because it spoke such truth about the impact Patterson made on each child that walked the halls of CES over the past 40-plus years," school officials said.
With each speaker and each memory, the same themes resounded: Remarkably, he knew every single student by name. Should a child be absent more than a couple of days, one could be assured Patterson would be asking the teacher about him/her.
Patterson always kept candy in his pockets, which he generously and continuously gave out to the children. He was even known to buy ice cream for a few that he realized could not afford such luxuries. At the end of each school year, Lowndes High School students return to their elementary schools where a Senior Parade is held in their honor. The individual that students seek out the most before leaving campus is not always a favorite teacher; it is "Mr. J.W."
"They want to know that they have made him proud," school officials said.
"What was most endearing about the retirement celebration was the way the children practically climbed into Patterson’s lap as they reached around his neck for their final hug. The look of astonishment on Patterson’s face each time a former student popped up from audience to say, 'Hey! Remember me?' And without fail, he did," school officials said. "The extensively long line of individuals that could not bear to leave the event without hugging this humble man’s neck, or shaking his hard, calloused hand, or having their picture taken with the custodian who was truly a saint who walked among us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.