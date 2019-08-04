VALDOSTA – Calvin McGuyrt says the upcoming Georgians Quartet concert is something different.
"Never in the Georgians homecoming tradition have we done one of this magnitude," McGuyrt said.
Each summer, the gospel-harmonizing group presents a show in its hometown of Valdosta. This summer, the Georgians will be joined by a special guest.
Legacy Five of Nashville, Tenn.
When the Cathedral Quartet retired, two members wanted to continue performing Southern gospel quartet music. Legacy Five debuted in 2000 in Atlanta.
Since, the group has recorded numerous albums, had many hit songs, won recording of the year from the Southern Gospel Music Association, has been nominated for two Dove awards and nominated for 75 awards from the Singing News Magazine, described as "Southern gospel's leading fan and trade publication," according to Legacy Five's website.
"They are one of the top three gospel quartets in the nation," McGuyrt said. "It is really shaping up to be the ‘biggest and best’ Georgians Homecoming ever. We have never had a program of this magnitude."
That's a big statement given the history of the Georgians.
The Georgians have been making gospel music for decades and generations.
The group has released about 30 CDs during the past 17 years.
McGuyrt’s father led the Stamps Melody Quartet, a shape-note singing group, in the mid-20th century.
In 1955, Calvin McGuyrt became the group’s leader and he changed the name to the Georgians. The group’s emphasis became gospel music performed in the harmonies of a barber-shop quartet. For several years, into the 1960s, the Georgians recorded albums and toured.
As he raised a family, McGuyrt traded life on the road to become a church minister of music, but he never forgot the joy of the Georgians.
In 2002, McGuyrt revived the Georgians. The group has been recording and touring with various members ever since.
"It's hard to get ministry out of your system," McGuyrt said. "I thought I would but really haven't."
The Georgians will release the latest album, "Jesus is Enough," during the homecoming concert. McGuyrt, who recently turned 82, wrote the songs on the album.
"I'm not being negative but I thank the Lord each time we do this because you never know which show will be the last one," McGuyrt said. "So you want each one to be good and want the last one to go out with a bang."
CONCERT
The Georgians Homecoming Concert featuring the Georgians Quartet with special guest Legacy Five.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Where: Crossroads Baptist Church, 3001 Country Club Drive.
Admission: Free, though a love offering of contributions will be taken; some proceeds will benefit the Valdosta Police Department DARE program.
