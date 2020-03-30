Learning Tree offers home learning materials

VALDOSTA — An education resources company is providing materials for home learning.
Learning Tree Educational Resources, which has been supplying teachers and schools for more than 40 years, has turned its attention to home-learning materials. With school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents are looking for aids to teach their children at home.
Robin McGhin, owner, said Learning Tree has workbooks, flash cards, educational games and other items appropriate for home use.
“Most of our materials are directed at pre-K through eighth grade. We do have some high school material, but it is limited,” McGhin said.
Learning Tree, 281 Norman Drive, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Service is available by appointment at other times.
“For now we are open, but if that changes or people just don’t feel comfortable coming in, there are other ways to get our materials,” McGhin said.
Orders may be placed online on the company’s web site, mylearningtree.com. Customers can call or email to info@mylearningtree.com with grade levels and subjects and Learning Tree will let them know what is available. Curbside pickup and delivery by mail are available.
“We are frequently wiping down our counter tops, door handles, and other often touched surfaces with Clorox and Lysol disinfectants. Our shopping carts, baskets and desk pens are sanitized after each usage,” McGhin said.
The location has limited the number of customers in the store to eight, but there is usually only one or two in at any one time, store representatives said.
“I think the important thing at this time is to keep the child’s mind active and in learning mode, so when school starts back, they are ready to jump back in,” McGhin said.
For more information, call (229) 244-9967.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.