VALDOSTA — As storms continue to roll through South Georgia and North Florida, the National Weather Service of Tallahassee, Fla., has announced two online storm spotter classes.
The free classes will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Classes are open to all ages.
Participants will learn about thunderstorm basics, storm structure, identifying severe weather features, what to report, how to report and severe weather safety.
The National Weather Service has a volunteer program of trained weather spotters called SKYWARN. These volunteers report hazardous weather to NWS offices across the nation. These reports help confirm hazardous weather which in turn helps meteorologists issue timely, accurate and detailed warnings, according to the NWS.
To register, visit www.weather.gov/tae/taeskywarn.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times.
