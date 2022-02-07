Learning in Retirement underway

VALDOSTA — Learning in Retirement has kicked off another "action-packed season" of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual and social needs of Valdosta State University’s friends and neighbors.
A member-led and VSU-sponsored organization, Learning in Retirement offers area residents 50 years of age and older more than 60 opportunities to learn something new during its spring semester, which features a course lineup full of special events, excursions and tours, topics that are simply “good to know” and classes in the areas of health and fitness, computers and technology, fine arts, literature, leisure, crafts, history, social studies and science, university officials said in a statement, adding, "the fun continues through April 29."
Founded in January 1996, Learning in Retirement provides a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning and recreation. The course offerings and curriculum are chosen, designed, and often led by the members, encouraging peer learning and active member participation.
"Learning in Retirement capitalizes on the strengths and experiences of older adults, empowering them to continue learning, expand their horizons, and enhance their personal development," university officials said.
Membership costs $75 per person per semester — fall and spring —and allows members to participate in as many Learning in Retirement courses as their schedules can accommodate. Yearly memberships are available at a reduced rate. A few courses and special activities require an additional fee, which is always noted in advance in the course catalog.
New members are always welcome, university officials said.
The Office of Professional and Community Education at VSU hosts the Learning in Retirement program at the Regional Center for Continuing Education, 903 N. Patterson St.
"VSU PACE is committed to enhancing the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons of all ages," university officials said.
Call (229) 245-6484 or email pace@valdosta.edu to learn more.
