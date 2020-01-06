Learning in Retirement ready for new session

VALDOSTA — Learning in Retirement is counting down the days till the start of another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual and social needs of Valdosta State University’s friends and neighbors, organizers said.
A member-led and VSU-sponsored organization, Learning in Retirement will kick off its spring semester with a carnival-themed business meeting, luncheon, and program, 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Regional Center for Continuing Education Auditorium, LIR representatives said.
People interested in attending the event should call (229) 245-6484 to reserve a spot by Jan. 16. Admission is $12 for members and their guests.
Area residents 50 years of age and older have 97 opportunities to learn something new during the Learning in Retirement Spring Semester 2020, which features a course lineup full of excursions and tours, topics that are simply “good to know,” special events and classes in the areas of health and fitness, computers and technology, fine arts, literature, leisure, crafts, history, social studies and science, LIR representatives said.
The first classes are scheduled to meet Monday, Jan. 27, then continuing through Friday, May 15.
Founded in January 1996, Learning in Retirement "provides a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning and recreation," LIR representatives said. "The course offerings and curriculum are chosen, designed and often led by the members, encouraging peer learning and active member participation."
Learning in Retirement capitalizes on the strengths and experiences of older adults, empowering them to continue learning, expand their horizons and enhance their personal development, they said.
Membership costs $75 per person per semester — fall and spring —and allows members to participate in as many Learning in Retirement courses as their schedules can accommodate. Yearly memberships are available at a reduced rate. A few courses and special activities require an additional fee, which is always noted in advance in the course catalog, LIR representatives said. New members are always welcome.
Valdosta State University Regional Center for Continuing Education is located at 903 N. Patterson St.
Contact Susan Bass, Learning in Retirement program coordinator, (229) 245-6484, or snbass@valdosta.edu to learn more.
