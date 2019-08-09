VALDOSTA — Learning in Retirement is counting down the days till the start of another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual and social needs of Valdosta State University friends and neighbors.
A member-led and VSU-sponsored organization, Learning in Retirement will kick off fall semester with a "Sounds of Fall"-themed business meeting, luncheon and program, 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Regional Center for Continuing Education Auditorium.
Anyone interested in attending this event should call (229) 245-6484 to reserve a spot by Aug. 15, university officials said.
Admission is $12 for members and their guests.
Men and women 50 years of age and older have more than 80 opportunities to learn something new during the Learning in Retirement fall semester, which features a course lineup full of excursions and tours, topics that are simply “good to know,” special events and classes in the areas of health and fitness, computers and technology, fine arts, literature, leisure, crafts, history, social studies and science, university officials said.
The first classes are scheduled to meet Monday, Aug. 26, with the fun continuing through Friday, Dec. 13.
Founded in January 1996, Learning in Retirement provides "a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning and recreation. The course offerings and curriculum are chosen, designed and often led by the members, encouraging peer learning and active member participation," university officials said.
"Learning in Retirement capitalizes on the strengths and experiences of older adults, empowering them to continue learning, expand their horizons and enhance their personal development."
Membership costs $75 per person per semester — fall and spring —and allows members to participate in as many Learning in Retirement courses as their schedules can accommodate.
Yearly memberships are available at a reduced rate, university officials said. A few courses and special activities require an additional fee, which is always noted in advance in the course catalog.
New members are always welcome.
VSU’s Regional Center for Continuing Education is located at 903 N. Patterson St.
Contact Susan Bass, Learning in Retirement program coordinator, at (229) 245-6484 or snbass@valdosta.edu to learn more.
