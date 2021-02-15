League presents check to SGMC

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Junior Service League partnered with the South Georgia Medical Center Foundation to “Paint Valdosta Pink," in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, according to a statement released in February.
Local individuals and businesses purchased pink bows and/or yard signs and helped the League raise $3,110 to benefit breast cancer patients at the Pearlman Cancer Center.
"Thank you to everyone who participated and helped us 'Paint Valdosta Pink,'" League members said in the statement.
