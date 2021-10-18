VALDOSTA – Valdosta Junior Service League is back in the community, providing service for Day of Caring 2021.
Saturday, members of the VJSL volunteered at nine nonprofit organizations in the area.
“We are so thankful to be back out in the community. With COVID-19 there were a lot of service activities we weren’t be able to do,” said Erica Stone, VJSL parliamentarian. “It feels good to volunteer at each of these agencies today and make a difference.”
VJSL members assisted Called to Care in organizing donated clothing and hygiene items as well as packing “journey bags” for families and children in foster care.
Journey bags are book bags that are provided to children in foster care with hygiene items, clothes and pajamas along their journey, according to Called to Care.
“We love it. They’ve gone out a couple years now. They help us get our name out. Continuing to help us service our needs,” Cristina Brooks, Called to Care chapter director, said.
Called to Care of Lowndes and Echols County is a faith-based organization which assists families and children in foster care and the adoption process.
The organization is focused on working together to fill the physical, emotional and social needs of children who are hurting and to lessen the burden of people directly caring for the children.
Brooks said the community can support the mission of Called to Care by organizing clothing, bedding, diaper or supply drives, volunteering time or donating to the pledge site.
Called to Care is a resource for people in the community to help, celebrate and assist families and children in foster care, according to the organization.
