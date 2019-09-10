Leadership Lowndes working with veterans

VALDOSTA – Veterans in the Lowndes/Valdosta area are getting help to get back on their feet through 90Works.
The organization helps veterans go from homeless to self-sufficient in 90 days, according to organization representatives.
"Since there is still a staggering number of veteran suicides every day (21), this program can help combat the hopelessness that leads to suicide," representatives said. "Not only does 90Works provide funds for housing needs, it also ensures that veterans understand the various programs they are eligible for that can aid them toward self-sufficiency and mental wellness. 90Works is full of veterans which make homeless veterans much more willing to accept help."
Leadership Lowndes Group 5 has worked with 90Works this year. While there are many worthy nonprofits in the area, the group wanted to support an underserved segment of the community, Leadership Lowndes representatives said.
“Many people want to help veterans but are not sure how,” said Shannon McConico, Group 5 member.
“By supporting this organization, people know they are making a difference in veterans’ lives," said Joe Dukes, another member and veteran.
According to Michael Ivey, program manager of the Lowndes 90Works, the program has more than a 90 percent success rate in getting veterans out of the “homeless” category.
Earlier this year, Group 5 hosted a competitive pistol and rifle shoot to raise money for 90Works.
Upcoming events include a fish fry, Sept. 28, sponsored by Southeastern Credit Union and a three-on-three basketball tournament, Oct. 12, organizers said. Both events will be held at Georgia Christian School. If interested in sponsoring or participating in either event, email bradlawson@bellsouth.net.
