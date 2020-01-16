VALDOSTA – Leadership Lowndes board of trustees has announced the Class of 2020.
The goal of Leadership Lowndes is to build on leadership skills and connect the class of emerging leaders to the resources, businesses and leaders in Valdosta-Lowndes County, members said.
The year kicked off with a retreat at Jekyll Island Resort. The retreat included team-building activities as well as developing the perfect community.
The program will consist of seven program days throughout the year. The program days expose the class to areas that most residents never have the opportunity to experience in Valdosta-Lowndes County, members said.
They get a first-hand look at local and state government, economic drivers, Moody Air Force Base and education as well as seeing projects that enhance and issues that affect the quality of life in Lowndes County.
“To see how engaged each and every class member was at retreat was amazing. We are excited for this year’s class to make an impact in our community,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, Leadership Lowndes board president. “We took facilitation of the retreat weekend in-house a few years ago for two reasons: no one knows our community and its challenges like we do, and we worked very hard on a new strategic plan. It really made a difference to have our board implement it.”
"The 2020 class members are made up of a diverse group of individuals across different industries and backgrounds," members said. "The members include Nearing Adams, LARC, Elizabeth Backe, South Georgia Regional Commission, Andrea Bridges, Lowndes County Schools, Bernard Bulemu Jr., South Georgia Regional Library, Gabbi Burch, Bennett Watson Trust Estate Elder Law, Lauren Califf, Moody Air Force Base, Dr. Patrick Chancy, Chancy Drugs, Yurshema Flanders, LAMP, Lt. Col. Suzanne Green, Moody Air Force Base, Amanda Hamrick, Barnes Healthcare Services, Jaqueline Hickman, Partnership Health Center, Bill Holt, Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta, Jarmisha Hudson, BB&T Bank, Andrea Jenkins, Moody Air Force Base, Ashlyn Johnson, City of Valdosta, Chris Jones, Georgia Beer Company, Jordan Klaus, Miller Hardware, Brett Leubke, Georgia Power, Don Luke, SGMC, Christi Marsh, State Farm, Tim McCoppin, Automotive Transfers, Robby Moorfield, CJB Industries, George Page, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority, B.J. Pyrzenski, The Herndon Company, Tyshon Reed, Valdosta Fire Department, Kelley Saxon, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Royce Thomas, Valdosta City Schools, Robyn West, Wooden Nickel Pub, and John Williams, Stifel.
To learn more about Leadership Lowndes or to nominate a community leader for the 2021 Leadership Lowndes class, visit www.leadershiplowndes.com.
