VALDOSTA — Lowndes leaders wanted.
Leadership Lowndes is a premier leadership development program that has helped shape both the professional development and civic engagement potential of local residents for decades, according to members.
The group is seeking new candidates for the program.
In addition to the opportunity to network with other local leaders, Leadership Lowndes provides an educational program that consists of a two-day retreat in January, a two-day trip to the state capitol in Atlanta and monthly program days March through November.
Present-day issues are included in each program, and members meet at various locations to hear from experts who provide information on topics affecting our community and state.
"Thirty emerging leaders are chosen each year from within the Lowndes County area to engage in this 12-month commitment to improve their leadership skills and to improve the community," members said.
By the end of the one-year program, participants should have:
• A better understanding of themselves and their individual leadership styles.
• Improved leaderships skills.
• Deeper knowledge of the Lowndes County community and how it fits in the regional, state, national and global economy.
• Identified the major challenges facing Lowndes County.
• Built relationships with other class members and existing community leaders.
• Use their leadership skills to provide services to community needs.
• Developed a deep commitment to making the Lowndes County community a better place to live and work.
Alumni may nominate a candidate or those interested may self-nominate for the Class of 2020 by visiting, www.leadershiplowndes.com. Nominations for the Class of 2020 will close Monday, Sept. 2.
For more information, contact Paige Dukes, Leadership Lowndes vice president of recruitment, at pdukes@lowndescounty.com or (229) 671-2400.
