VALDOSTA – Trooper 1st Class Erich Goen, Sgt. Travis Phinney and Lt. Robert Picciotti were honored as LEAD Officers of the Year.
The 13th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner hosted by the Rotary Club of Valdosta was held Thursday evening at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center with more than 500 people in attendance. The largest crowd ever for the event, organizers said.
Goen was the first to be recognized. He graduated from 102nd Trooper School with the highest firearms proficiency award and the Top Gun award.
“The only place success is found ahead of work is in the dictionary,” Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Culpepper said while presenting the award to Goen. “The reward of service as a trooper far outweighs the circumstances.”
Goen said on days he doesn't feel like going in, he thinks about one particular man that he stopped for speeding.
What should have been a routine stop turned into a 30-minute roadside chat as Goen realized this particular man was having a rough time in his life.
“He had been hanging out with his mom who was just diagnosed with cancer and when he got in the car that morning, his girlfriend told him it wasn't working out,” Goen said. “We talked everything out and at the end of it he asked for a hug. We hugged it out on the side of the road. I know that day he made an impact on my life.”
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan presented the VPD Officer of the Year honor to Phinney who joined the department in 2006.
Phinney has served in many areas of the department and, according to Manahan, he is always accepting more responsibility and currently leads the Power Squad.
“My unit is very special,” Phinney said. “All three of them could be up here accepting this award with me. They never cease to amaze me. I am humbled, honored and proud to have my name with this award and with this club.”
Picciotti was the recipient of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Officer of the Year award.
“Rob started in 1993,” Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. “He started right at the bottom and has done about everything you can do in this department. He's a great officer and he's done a great job.”
Picciotti transferred to the Narcotic Investigation Division in 1998, where he is still assigned, and is a member of the Canine Unit, the Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and the FBI Gang Task Force.
“The teamwork that goes on here is awesome,” Picciotti said. “I want to thank you very much for honoring me.”
Picciotti could not be photographed at the event due to the nature of his job.
Each of the honorees was given a check for $500 on behalf of the Rotary Club.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
