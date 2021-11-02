LCSO seeks owner of weapons

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying owners of weapons retrieved during a recent seizure, according to a statement released Monday.
The special operations division of the sheriff's office led multiple residential searches on Oct. 19, resulting in a recovery of firearms and drugs, the statement read.
Authorities said the searches were conducted because of complaints from residents and information gathered by investigators, "supporting drug distribution from area homes."
The weapons could be linked to area thefts involved in ongoing investigations, according to the statement.
"Charges in the cases are pending the results of the firearm nexus to other crimes and original owners. Based on the dramatic increase in the use of firearms in area crime, the sheriff’s office recognizes the impact a seizure like this can have on the reduction of these type of crimes and how they affect the citizenry of Lowndes County," the statement read.
The LCSO is working to identify the owner some of the firearms. In the statement, the sheriff's office urged people to call (229) 671-2950 if they believe their stolen weapons are photographed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.