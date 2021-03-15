VALDOSTA – Lowndes County School will hold kindergarten registration March 15 through April 16, school officials said in a statement.
Registration times are:
– 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, by appointment only.
– 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, by appointment only.
– 8 a.m.-6 p.m., March 25 and April 15, by appointment only.
Registration will be held by appointment only at the Lowndes County Board of Education registration department, 1592 Norman Drive. To make an appointment, visit www.lowndes.k12.ga.us.
For additional information, call registration department, (229) 245-2250.
Students already attending Lowndes County pre-K do not need to register, as they will automatically be placed into a kindergarten class, school officials said.
