VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools named its Super Reader Award recipients before school let off for summer.
Lowndes Middle School recognized Hunter Brogdon, sixth grade; Akeem Dunkley, seventh grade; Aaron Carter, eighth grade. The young men "worked very hard during this unprecedented school year and raised their reading Lexile scores," school officials said in a statement. "Hunter’s Lexile score increased by 840 points. Akeem also saw an 840-point increase. Aaron’s Lexile score increased by 475 points."
Clyattville Elementary School recognized three Super Reader Award recipients: Malachi Williams, third grade; Colin Gunter, fourth grade; and Caleb Williams, fifth grade. "Using standardized testing and reporting data, these students showed the greatest growth since August 2020. In instances in which more than one student in a grade level had growth of 99%, we looked at Accelerated Reader data to break the tie."
All of the Super Reader Award recipients were recognized by Dr. Kameron “Kam” Stevenson with Valdosta TKO Nissan. Stevenson presented each student with a bag of goodies, a certificate of achievement and a $25 gift card.
"Kam stressed the importance of reading to the Super Reader recipients," school officials said. He also encouraged them to continue on their journey of academic success.
LMS Principal Bill Haskin shared how proud he is of the achievement of the recipients. Dr. Tenry Berry, principal of Clyattville Elementary School, was equally proud of his students.
"We also extend thanks to Mr. Jerome Tucker, a friend of Lowndes County Schools, for helping Kam connect with us," school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.