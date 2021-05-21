LCS names SAFE award winners

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County School has recognized more Safety Awareness for Everyone award winners.
Recent winners include Brenda Griffis, school nutrition department, and Bessie Williams, custodial department, with Pine Grove Elementary School, school officials said in a statement.
"These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their No. 1 priority," school officials said. "Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance Services sponsor this award."
Griffis’ hard work is "evident in the efficiency of service provided in the cafeteria. She works with her staff to ensure that meals are prepared for both staff and students in a timely manner. Ms. Brenda and her staff are also responsible for monitoring students with allergies and providing appropriate substitutions for meal items that may cause students an allergic reaction," school officials said.
The Pine Grove Elementary cafeteria has consistently scored 100 on health inspections under her leadership.
"We are proud to have Ms. Brenda as the PGE cafeteria manager. She is 100% deserving of this award," school officials said.
Williams is a dedicated employee who is "loved, respected and appreciated by staff and students," school officials said.
“Ms. Bessie is one of the most positive people you will ever meet,” said Al Swilley, school principal.
"Her attitude and smile are contagious. Bessie is a breath of fresh air around the school. She takes her job seriously and is a great leader," school officials said. "She works hard to make sure PGE is clean and safe for all. She loves what she does and it shows in her work every day. Many staff members believe that Bessie makes Pine Grove Elementary School a better place to work."
