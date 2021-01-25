VALDOSTA – Miko Colasito won first place in the Lowndes County School System spelling bee, county school officials said in a statement.
Colasito is an eighth-grader at Hahira Middle School. He will participate in the District 9 Georgia Association of Educators District Spelling Bee Feb. 27 in Bainbridge.
Logan Deal, an eighth-grader at Pine Grove Middle School, is the second-place/alternate winner. The third-place winner is Marlie Robinson, a seventh-grade student, also from Pine Grove Middle School.
The spelling bee consisted of two winners from each Lowndes County elementary and middle school, for a total of 20 competitors. The school-level winners are Cruz Sales, fourth grade, and Raymond Copeland, fifth grade, Clyattville Elementary; Riley Degner, fourth grade, and Madelyn Moore, fifth grade, Dewar Elementary; Mikayla West, fifth grade, and Harrison Davis, fifth grade, Hahira Elementary; Jaiden Mays, fifth grade, and Josty Lopez Perez, fifth grade, Lake Park Elementary; Luke Hempe, fourth grade, and Braylin Whitley, fifth grade, Moulton Branch Elementary; Emilie Joens, fifth grade, and Alex Moncada-Marin, fifth grade, Pine Grove Elementary; Aarav Dave, fifth grade, and Libbie Akers, fifth grade, Westside Elementary; Miko Colasito, eighth grade, and Janna Mohammed-Awel, sixth grade, Hahira Middle; Gracie Knight, eighth grade, and Joey Snyder, seventh grade, Lowndes Middle; Logan Deal, eighth grade, and Marlie Robinson, seventh grade, Pine Grove Middle.
The spelling bee judges were Laura Frizzell, Coastal Plains RESA, Dr. Kelly Page, Lanier County Schools, and Al Rowell, retired, Lowndes County Schools. The pronouncer Pam Guice, who provided the words to contestants, is an English teacher at Lowndes High School. The spelling bee is sponsored by Lowndes County Schools, the Georgia Association of Educators and the Lowndes Association of Educators.
