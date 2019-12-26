ATLANTA — State Sen. Greg Kirk died earlier this week after battling cancer.
Kirk, the Americus Republican, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer last year and last week fellow lawmakers announced during legislative committee meetings he had been admitted into hospice care.
In a statement last week, Kirk said he was planning to continue his political career despite his health issues.
“As with any cancer treatment, therapy is ongoing. As I continue therapy, I am in outpatient hospice care for pain management. With the exception of the continued therapy for my liver – vital signs and labs have leveled to normal," Kirk said. “I have every intention of serving in the upcoming legislative session and I have every intention of running for re-election in 2020."
Lawmakers issued statements mourning the loss of Kirk.
“Our hearts are heavy today. Sen. Kirk devoted his life to glorifying God and building up his community," House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said in a statement. "He had a servant’s heart and a compassionate spirit. We will miss his leadership and his friendship."
Ralston said his prayers go out to Kirk's family and the Senate must band together during this time.
"Our General Assembly truly is an extended family and this loss is being felt across Georgia today," Ralston said.
Gov. Brian Kemp said Kirk's efforts in the legislature put rural Georgians first.
"Greg Kirk was a man of faith who served his family, community, and state with passion and integrity," Kemp tweeted. "At the State Capitol, Senator Kirk was an effective lawmaker who led efforts to spur job creation, strengthen rural Georgia, protect life, and safeguard our freedom."
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Attorney General Chris Carr also tweeted statements in support of Kirk's family.
"Greg was a tremendous asset to the Senate, but more importantly he was a loving husband, father and grandfather," Duncan said.
"State Sen. Greg Kirk was a wonderful family man, public servant and a strong advocate for rural Georgians under the Gold Dome," Carr said.
Last week during his treatment, Kirk thanked his colleagues for keeping him in their prayers.
“Thank you for your continued support, thoughts and prayers for my family and myself," Kirk said in the release. "As we celebrate this Christmas remembering Christ’s birth and His blessings, our family wishes you God’s blessings and a Merry Christmas.”
Kirk was elected in 2014 to represent Georgia’s 13th District in the Georgia State Senate.
Along with Tift, he served Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Turner and Worth counties, as well as parts of Sumter and Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.