Lawlor named Georgia Scholar

VALDOSTA – A total of 295 graduating seniors from across Georgia have been recognized as 2020 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods said this week.
Lowndes High School senior Jared Lawlor is a 2020 Georgia Scholar, state school officials said in a statement released this week.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities and in the home, school officials said.
The students have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; performed excellently in all courses; successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and have assumed roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her diploma.
“It is always special to recognize a new class of Georgia Scholars, but I have to say it is even more meaningful to recognize these students from the Class of 2020,” Woods said. “In the face of disappointing circumstances and delayed plans, these students have displayed great resilience, maturity and grace. I am honored to recognize their accomplishments and wish them well as they proceed into futures that, despite this temporary setback, are still worthy of great hope.”
The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by the state education department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
