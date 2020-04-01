VALDOSTA — Local officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down law enforcement in Lowndes County, though they are waiting to see what a new statewide stay-at-home order will mean for their departments.
With city and county schools closed, school resource officers for both the Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have been diverted to other duties.
The sheriff’s office has opened up training rooms at its headquarters as a temporary daycare center for county workers, and county school resource officers have been watching children there, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
“Some days there have been as few as four kids, and other days as many as 10,” he said. “It’s worked out real well. … (The resource officers) deal with children every day anyway.”
There have been no staffing problems during the pandemic, Paulk said, and regular road patrols have not been affected.
He said about 15 school resource officers are now available for other duties, as well as about that many officers who would normally handle courtroom security. Most courtrooms are closed as the judiciary has delayed trials and moved to teleconferencing hearings.
One way in which COVID-19 has affected the sheriff’s office: Paulk said they are starting to have trouble with large numbers of young people violating a county ban of gatherings of 10 or more along the shores of some of the larger lakes, and even on the lakes themselves on pontoon boats.
“We’re about to have to start putting a patrol boat out on the lakes,” he said.
Many counties in Georgia, including Colquitt and hard-hit Dougherty, have begun releasing nonviolent inmates from their jails to slow the virus’ spread. The Lowndes County Jail started releasing as many low-risk misdemeanor inmates as it could more than a week ago, Paulk said.
“Anyone who was close to their release date, anyone with misdemeanors, we did all we could to help them get bonds and get them out,” he said.
In the city, “everything is normal,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. There have been no changes to patrols nor staffing emergencies, she said.
The only change at the police department affecting the public is access to police headquarters at 500 N. Toombs St. The public can still enter the lobby to make reports and pay fines, but secure areas beyond the lobby are off-limits, the chief said.
Even the lobby visits are unnecessary in many cases, Manahan said.
“People can call us to make reports, and fines can be paid online,” she said. “We would prefer that you call us (than come into the lobby); we can meet you outside your home if needed.”
Other departments in city government are also continuing to operate and offer all services to the public, Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber said.
Although city offices are closed to the public, they are still staffed with workers and the municipal government has not reached the point where it needs to ask large numbers of city employees to work from home, he said.
City payments can be handled through a web portal or deposited in drop boxes, Barber said.
Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state would be under a mandatory stay-at-home order starting Friday, following weeks of patchwork orders and curfews on a local basis across Georgia. Police departments and sheriff’s offices still were not sure Thursday afternoon what will be required of them under the new move.
“We’re still waiting for the governor to get the order out,” Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton said Thursday afternoon.
The governor mentioned in a speech Wednesday that the Georgia State Patrol and other “deputized” personnel would enforce the measure.
“We are waiting on the specifics,” Lt. Stephanie Stallings, spokeswoman for the patrol, said Thursday afternoon. “It would be premature to comment.”
Both Norton and Stallings said COVID-19 has not caused any staffing problems for their departments.
“(Layoffs) are not going to happen,” Norton said. “Manpower was at a premium even before the virus.”
Paulk said deputies would get a little more leeway in handling misdemeanor cases.
“Remember, we’re trying to cut down close contact with the public as much as possible,” he said.
