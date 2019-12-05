VALDOSTA – In the nature of friendly competition, city and county law-enforcement officials will unite to benefit children for Christmas.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office will take on the Valdosta Police Department in a basketball game 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the former Valdosta High School gymnasium, 3101 N. Forrest St.
Proceeds from the game benefits Shop with a Cop.
VPD leads the program that collects money to purchase toys for children during the Christmas season. Officers are paired with children during a shopping trip.
Valdosta City Councilman Eric Howard, who spearheads the basketball game, is following through with his assurance to Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, he said.
“We have Chief Manahan as our first female police chief and I told her I would do anything I could to make sure that she had a successful run,” he said.
“I know that this (is) one of the big programs that they do every year and I wanted to reach out and see if I could help raise some funds for it and she said yes.”
Manahan said she appreciates the support Shop with a Cop receives from the community. The support allows officers to help more children each year.
“This program helps children spend time with local law enforcement and get to know some of their police officers,” she said. “It is a wonderful experience for everyone involved. It puts a big smile on all the officers' faces when they get to see the excitement of the children.”
Though admission is free, donations will be accepted at the basketball game to benefit Shop with a Cop.
Law enforcement is aiming to raise more funds to assist more children, Howard said.
“Every kid deserves to have a good holiday season and this is one of the programs that they use to give to the community,” he said of Shop with a Cop. “I think it’s a very worthwhile event."
Howard partnered with Sgt. Herb Bennett of LCSO to get the sheriff’s office involved.
Bennett said the reason for LCSO’s participation is obvious.
“It’s for a great cause. There’s a lot of kids at need at Christmas, and while a lot of us do have the ability to celebrate at Christmas, there are kids that don’t,” he said.
The sheriff’s office believes it’s great to provide kids joy for the upcoming holiday, Bennett said.
The joy is the reason why police officers choose the career field, he said.
“Contrary to popular belief, that is why we all get into this job,” Bennett said. “It’s not for the other things that we have to do.”
He urges the community to attend the basketball game adding the more people who are present, the more support the children in the community will have.
As for LCSO’s strategy going head-to-head with VPD, Bennett jokingly said there are no friends on the game floor, specifically between him and Howard.
“I look forward to seeing Councilman Howard on the court,” he said.
Howard responded saying he won’t be surprised if none of the LCSO players arrive at the game.
“It’s OK if none of his guys show up,” he said. “We all understand why.”
Coastal Plain Area Economic Opportunity Authority will provide concessions to raise money for one of its programs though a portion of its proceeds goes to Shop with a Cop, Howard said.
The Shop with a Cop program will take place Monday, Dec. 16, at the Walmart Supercenter, 3274 Inner Perimeter Road, city officials said in a previous report.
