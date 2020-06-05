Latest KJ lawsuit faces dismissal

VALDOSTA — A federal court has threatened to dismiss the latest lawsuit in the long-running case of a Lowndes High School student who died in 2013.
Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson, parents of the late Kendrick "KJ" Johnson, filed the suit Jan. 9, naming an FBI agent and his sons, Lowndes School Superintendent Wes Taylor, former Lowndes County sheriff Chris Prine, Lowndes County sheriff's officer Stryde Jones, Stephen Owens, the owner of a transport service, Lowndes County as a whole, medical examiner Mary Anne Gaffney-Kraft and Rodney Brian, a death investigator for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as defendants.
The family is seeking $75,000 plus unspecified punitive damages and attorney fees.
The body of Kendrick Johnson was found upside down in a vertically stored gym mat at Lowndes High School in January 2013. Officials ruled the death an accident, but the Johnson family has long claimed foul play. They have filed multiple lawsuits against dozens of defendants through the years, winning none of them.
In a court order issued Monday, Senior Judge Hugh Lawson of the federal court for the Middle District of Georgia told the Johnsons to explain why the defendants have not yet been legally served or forfeit the case.
“Plaintiffs waited just shy of three months before requesting that summons issue for each defendant on March 3, 2020. … As of this date (June 1), the docket reflects that plaintiffs have not yet served defendants pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 4(m),” the order states.
According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, rule 4(m) states a defendant must be served within 90 days after the filing of the lawsuit or the judge must dismiss the case, unless the plaintiff can show “good cause for the failure.”
The Johnsons have until Monday, June 8, to respond, the court order states.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.