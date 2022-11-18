VALDOSTA – In their first Gulf South Conference game of the season, the Valdosta State Blazers (3-2, 1-0 GSC) got it done with defense.
Off a miss by Jacolbey Owens with 10 seconds left, Lee's PJay Smith rebounded the ball and looked to attack on a 2-on-1 fast break. The Blazers' tandem of Caden Boser and Mohamed Fofana forced a miss at the rim by Lee's Makhi McGuire as time expired to come away with an 81-79 win over the Lee Flames (0-1, 0-1 GSC) Thursday night.
The ending came with a modicum of drama as Fofana was called for a foul on McGuire as the buzzer sounded. However, the play was reviewed and overturned as officials ruled the foul occurred after time expired, causing the crowd of 1,012 inside The Complex to erupt with cheers.
With the win, the Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak against the Flames dating back to Dec. 15, 2018.
After the game, Blazers head coach Mike Helfer's lavender dress shirt was drenched. The veteran coach earned an early shower as the team doused him with water in the locker room.
“I thought we got a great look here from Jacolbey. He missed it and it bounced perfectly to them and they took off on a 2-on-1 and I will tell you, basketball IQ is doing was Caden did,” Helfer said. “He just went straight up on the drive and that’s why they didn’t call a foul. Then, we hustled back and made it a scrum in there and they didn’t get the shot off.”
Owens led the way with 21 points, shooting 8 of 15 overall and 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point line. The senior from Warner Robins also dished a game-high six assists and grabbed four rebounds in the win.
Known for his eye-popping athleticism, Owens routinely attacked the middle of the floor and forced the hand of the Flames' defense to collapse and defend in close-out situations around the rim and at the 3-point line.
“That’s my game – getting in the paint, penetrating and getting in the lane, finding other guys,” Owens said. “That’s my job. ... I’ve got guys that can score, so having those guys around me and having guys that can shoot the ball, it just plays a big part in my success this year. I love those guys to death and I appreciate them for working so hard.”
Behind Owens, the Blazers placed three other Blazers in double figures as newcomers Caden Boser, Jay Rucker and Ryan Black each made an impact.
Boser finished with 19 points, making 10 of his 11 free throw attempts in the game. As a team, the Blazers finished 17 of 22 from the free-throw line.
Rucker's activity and energy propelled him to a 16-point, eight-rebound, four-block performance in 35 minutes. Rucker shot 7 of 10 from the floor, including a monster alley-oop off a feed from Owens that put the Blazers ahead 66-65 with 6:15 remaining.
Rucker's dunk and a 3 by Maurice Gordon two possessions later off a steal by Rucker gave the Blazers a 72-68 lead with 4:19 to play.
“I thought that got our crowd going,” Helfer said of those plays. “Our crowd was quiet because (Lee) made so many timely threes. It’s hard to get a cheer or an energy going when they’re making a 3 every third possession, it felt like. Those two plays got our crowd going, ‘Hey, hey, here we go,’ and I thought it was really important to the swing of the game.”
Black, a grad transfer from Holy Cross College, came off the bench to pour in 12 points – burying 3 of 4 triples in nearly 17 minutes of action.
Winning a game with defense has not always been the recipe for Helfer's teams over the years, but with a new-look roster equipped with height, length and athleticism, the Blazers have the personnel to not only play uptempo but also play a more stingy brand of half-court defense to boot.
Though the Blazers looked to be more aggressive defensively, they defended without fouling. The Flames scored 26 points in the paint, but attempted just four free throws in the game.
“Man, I tell you what, length is a great thing in basketball when you use it correctly,” Helfer said. “If you can’t use your length, it does you no good but our guys know how to use it to affect shots and trajectories and things like that. It’s nice to have it, but it’s nice that they use it the right way.”
The Blazers shot 50% from the floor and 8 of 19 from 3-point land in the win.
The Flames shot a blistering 52.5% from the floor in a losing effort.
Beyaun Hendricks led the sharp-shooting Flames with 24 points on the night. Hendricks missed only three shots the entire night as he shot 9 of 12 from the floor and buried 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.
Jayce Willingham scored 19 points on 9 of 19 shooting with five rebounds while Smith added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists along with three steals.
Joining Hendricks in the perimeter onslaught, Smith knocked down 5 of 11 triples as the Flames connected on 13 of 30 from long range in the game – eight of them coming in the first half.
“I thought we took their best shot,” Helfer said of the Flames. “They played unbelievable – they always play unbelievable against us – but I thought we took their best shot and came back and didn’t let the game (get away). They’d go up six or seven and we’d get it back to two. We didn’t let it go up higher than that.
"Sometimes six or seven goes to 13, 14 and you feel like the game might be over, but we didn’t. We didn’t back down and we just talked about one team is gonna squeeze the other team and whoever bursts first is gonna be the team that loses and we didn’t burst when they were putting the squeeze on us.”
The Blazers trailed 38-37 at the half as Hendricks scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half on 8 of 10 shooting.
Owens scored 14 points in the first half as both teams shot 50% from the floor.
After starting 0-2 with losses to No. 6 Lincoln Memorial and Hillsdale College, the Blazers have bounced back with three straight wins.
“We knew going into those two games that those guys were pretty good so playing them early in the season will really help us in the long run,” Owens said. “It gets you mentally prepared playing teams like that because you want to get in March, so you get ready for that and play hard every day and go into practice and take it day by day.”
UP NEXT
Valdosta State returns to action Saturday against Shorter. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., immediately following the women's game set for 2 p.m.
“Well, they run very similar offenses which helps, so we’ve kind of been guarding and we’ll guard it again on Saturday,” Helfer said of Shorter. “Shorter’s a good basketball team. They (nearly) won in here last year, so we’re gonna have to come out ready to play, get our energy level back up and just be focused from the get-go and not think that we’re just too good to not play hard. We’re gonna play hard.”
