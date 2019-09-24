Lastinger named to Boys & Girls Hall of Fame

VALDOSTA – The Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta has announced the induction of John A. Lastinger into the Georgia Hall of Fame.
Throughout his life, Lastinger has dedicated much of his time toward athletics and serving his hometown, club representatives said.
"John’s extraordinary support of the Boys & Girls Club and the greater Valdosta community both inspires future generations of community members to adopt the same spirit of service and carries on the renowned Lastinger legacy of generosity," they said.
Lastinger learned to play football, as many did, at the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta. He played for the acclaimed Coach Nick Hyder with the Valdosta Wildcats and later became the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs under legendary Coach Vince Dooley.
He led the Bulldogs to be No. 1 in the SEC in 1982. During his career as quarterback, he also led the Dawgs in the '83 Sugar Bowl and scored the winning touchdown in the '84 Cotton Bowl.
After his college days, he returned to Valdosta and began volunteering as a coach at the Boys & Girls Club. In 1994, he became the third generation of Lastingers to serve the club.
His grandfather, John W. Lastinger, was a founding board member of the Valdosta Boys Club, followed by his father, Johnny B. Lastinger, who served as a devout coach and volunteer for decades.
"Both John A. and his father were instrumental in raising funds for the multimillion dollar campaign responsible for the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta facility that serves Valdosta youth today," club representatives said. "Mr. Lastinger continues to support the BGCV as both an active board member and chairman of the development committee."
Lastinger serves as the president of the Valdosta Country Club. Partnering with the Boys & Girls Club, the Valdosta Country Club has hosted the Valdosta Open Golf Tournament benefitting the club for 58 consecutive years.
Lastinger and his wife, Suzanne, have two children, daughter Lindsay and son Jake. He has worked in the financial industry for more than 25 years and serves as a senior vice president of investments at Stifel in Valdosta.
The Georgia Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Thursday, Oct. 3, in Jekyll Island at the Westin.
