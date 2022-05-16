VALDOSTA – The last week of early voting for the primary election is underway.
As of late in the second week of early voting, 2,848 Lowndes County voters had cast ballots. The Lowndes County Board of Elections office had received 112 absentee ballots.
The numbers are based on the early voting period that started May 2 through May 12, according to the county election board. The numbers for Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, had not been filed as of early Monday morning.
Early voting continues 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Friday, May 20, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St.
Primary Election Day is May 24.
Voters are selecting the party representatives to run in the Nov. 8 general election for statewide offices such as governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state, as well as local offices. Non-partisan races are also on the primary ballot.
Qualifying Lowndes County candidates are:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
DISTRICT 2
David Houtz Jr. (Republican)
Scott “Scottie” Orenstein (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 3
Tally Mark Wisenbaker (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 4
John Burton III (Republican)
Demarcus Marshall (incumbent) (Democrat)
SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 1 (non-partisan)
H. Michael Davis (incumbent)
Marilyn Griffith-Creary
Sheila R. Thomas
DISTRICT 2 (non-partisan)
Fred M. Wetherington
DISTRICT 3 (non-partisan)
Darrell Presley
Erin Price
STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 8
Russ Goodman (incumbent) (Republican)
STATE REPRESENTATIVES
DISTRICT 174
John Corbett (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 175
Bill Blanchard (Republican)
John LaHood (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 176
James Burchett (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 177
Dexter Sharper (incumbent) (Democrat)
SOUTHERN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT (non-partisan)
Brian McDaniel, Moultrie (incumbent)
James L. Prine, Thomasville (incumbent)
Gregory A. Voyles, Hahira (incumbent)
Three challengers for the seat of Judge James E. Hardy who is retiring: Catherine Mims-Smith, Robert L. Moore Jr., William Long Whitesell
All early voting is held at the Lowndes County Board of Elections, 2808 N. Oak St.
More information: Contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com; or visit lowndescounty.com/221/Elections-Voting.
