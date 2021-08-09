Last injured firefighter discharged

VALDOSTA — The last of the four first responders who were hospitalized after an accident July 12 in Valdosta has been discharged and sent home, a city statement said.
Sgt. Jimmy Bacon of the Valdosta Fire Department was discharged Friday from South Georgia Medical Center, according to a posting on the fire department’s official Facebook page. He received a hero’s sendoff from other city employees who were on hand.
Bacon’s leg had been amputated below the knee; he is now recovering at home, said a statement from the City of Valdosta.
Three firefighters and a police officer were struck by a falling power pole July 12 and sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment. The other injured personnel were discharged from the hospital and sent home.
Police and firefighters had responded to a call about a power line down on Madison Highway near the intersection with Dampier Street. The accident took place after a heavy thunderstorm had passed through the city.
“We had vehicles that were being directed to drive through the area,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a July 13 press conference. “Unfortunately, as they were driving through, a semi picked up one of the wires and pulled it, and when they pulled it, the power pole broke, which caused the power pole to break in half and shoot across the road.”
After all four city employees were struck by the wire and pole they were dragged about 43 feet, a Georgia State Patrol report states.
No charges have been filed in the incident, the report states.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.