'Last Dragon' first among fun movies

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Animation/Adventure/Action: 1 hour, 47 minutes)
Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang and Daniel Dae Kim
Directors: Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada
Rated: PG (Violence and suspenseful scene)
Movie Review: Disney’s animated movies are keen adventurous storytelling. Plus, they offer adventure and uniquely memorable characters. These elements are true for “Raya and the Last Dragon.” It is an instantly easy to appreciate movie.
Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth, is a land of five tribes. The factions' mistrust of each other led to war but their war is short. Sinister monsters known as the Druun begin turning the inhabitants of the five realms into stone. Dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.
Now, five centuries later, humans' mistrust of each other has caused the Druun to return. Raya (Tran), a young woman warrior, searches for the last dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina). Raya hopes Sisu can once again stop the Druun and reunite humanity.
Raya is a capable warrior. She has a noble cause. Finds comrades to accomplish her task. She and her allies are out to save the world while adventurously traveling to multiple destinations and dangers.
Her story is a grand quest worthy of audiences’ attention. “Raya” is a good script that develops characters well without distractions or digressing relationships. Raya is an independent woman. She is not looking for love, money or fame. She is acting to save the world for the noblest causes. She wants a peaceful world that is safe for everyone.
Even more, this script does not stray with additional superfluous subplots. It is an action film that stays on topic. And grand visuals that accompanied each action scene serves as eye candy.
This movie about a young woman finding the courage to unite her people through sacrifice. In a world where we care more about our differences than what unites us, “Raya” offers hope, even if it is that happily-ever-after animation vision.
Grade: B+ (Drag yourself to see it soon.)
“Chaos Walking” (Science-Fiction/Action: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, David Oyelowo, Nick Jonas and Mads Mikkelsen
Director: Doug Liman
Rated: PG-13 (Profanity and violence)
Movie Review: A chiastic piece, this movie proves not all books need to see the big screen without an adequate and deliberately thorough process to make the narrative more practical.
“Chaos Walking” is a mix of Western, science-fiction and dystopian adventure genres. Neither execution is impressive, although the eclectic mix entertains. However, an entertaining plot does not mean it is good.
Spider-Man meets a Star Wars Jedi. Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley play two people surviving life in New World, a place where all the women have died. Even more, the thoughts of men on the planet are observable for others to see and hear. Some men appear to have telepathic skills that can manipulate others.
Todd (Holland) finds a crashed ship. Its only survivor is Viola (Ridley). The men in Todd’s village quickly become interested in Viola. Todd and Daisy flee, looking for refuge. The couple faces dangers, but they soon realize the greatest danger is a secret kept by Todd’s village.
Doug Liman, the director of the Tom Cruise-Emily Blunt science-fiction thriller “Edge of Tomorrow” (2014), once again finds himself in a futuristic story where humanity is not at its best. Except for this outing, Liman and screenplay writers, which includes author Patrick Ness, whose book "The Knife of Never Letting Go" is the basis for “Chaos Walking,” create a messy script.
Their story is all over the place, and its trailers are misleading. If producers do not know how to advertise their feature, this is not a good sign.
Most facets of this story do not make sense, even if the story’s mystery initially appears intriguing. If one must read the book to understand the movie, the movie is poorly made.
Grade: C- (Chaotic moviemaking meandering ...)
“Boogie” (Drama: 1 hour,30 minutes)
Starring: Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee and Perry Yung
Director: Eddie Huang
Rated: R (Profanity, sexual innuendo, violence and drug use.)
Movie Review: “Boogie” is a drama by director-writer Eddie Huang in his full-length feature directorial debut. Huang incorporates African American and Asian American themes in an urban setting for a coming-of-age story that resonates on an emotional level as much as alienates with common-place themes.
Alfred "Boogie" Chin (Takahashi) is a promising high school basketball player living in Queens, New York. His goal of becoming a pro-basketball player for the NBA may be ruined by Boogie’s temperament and by pressure from his overbearing mother (Chee) and the legal problems of his supportive father (Yung).
Also, Boogie is adjusting to a new high school and a new romantic interest, Eleanor (Paige). Boogie has a bright future ahead if he can learn to control his temper while navigating others' expectations.
Huang attempts to show that young Asians growing up in urban areas are similar to those of Black people. The director incorporates Asian tradition with American urbanism. He does this by not stereotyping any groups but rather showing similarities for his characters. He succeeds.
While Huang's story breaks away from stereotypes of urban Blacks, Asians and Latinos in heavily populated United States cities, he contributes plenty of movie stereotypes with this story. Huang’s script plays like several sports dramas, including an on-court rivalry with Monk, played by the late Pop Smoke, an actor and composer from Brooklyn.
The screenplay also wastes time on trivial moments. These are usually attempted humor that does not register as important and necessary.
Alfred "Boogie" Chin is a good character study about a person wanting the American dream. Takahashi plays the character well enough that he easily creates sympathy for his onscreen persona. The portrayal is appealing enough to gain one’s attention even if the rest of the movie does not measure up.
Grade: C+ (Boogie puts on a show.)
“Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry” (Documentary: 2 hours, 21 minutes)
Starring: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Director: R.J. Cutler
Rated: R (Profanity and explicit nude sketches)
Movie Review: An engaging documentary about the rise of Billie Eilish that showcases her on and off stage at age 17. Audiences get to see the young artist at home, on the road and her interactions with those around her. At first glance, one must question what ails her. Nothing. She is just young.
She complains constantly, especially regarding her health. She frequently appears like a hypochondriac. She also appears over-pampered by parents who cater to every whim. Who could blame them on that one? Their daughter is a millionaire. She is off-putting at times, yet she is captivating as the cliffhanger episode of a show’s season finale.
Her life beyond the gripes is intriguing. She is quite disciplined and, like numerous artists, a perfectionist. Her dedication to her craft is admirable.
R.J. Cutler is a seasoned producer, skilled at capturing lives on television and the big screen. He won an Emmy for “American High” (2000). The filmmaker, documentarian, television producer and theater director captures Billie Eilish in an in-depth manner, yet his documentation of her leaves some questions.
After some person online claims that Billie produces music videos featuring satanic symbolism, Billie laughs. She appears to dismiss the notion, but Billie wears jewelry with inverted crucifixes throughout this movie. This is one of those areas where Culter washes over a part of her life that may shed more insight on the dark themes of her lyrics.
Many documentaries showcase the daily life of people. They are usually intriguing. The best stories are often not the ones we invent but those of an individual’s life.
The most interesting life in this movie may just be Billie’s brother, Finneas O'Connell. A singer and songwriter, he appears a younger version of English musician and actor Sting. O'Connell appears to be the genius behind many of Eilish’s hits.
The movie’s major drawback, it lacks adequate time to play whole songs by the young phenom. One could easily sit through this documentary and not ever recall a single song from it. Her interesting life upstages the music she produces.
Eilish is a young woman finding herself in an adult world. The documentary is an appealing coming of age story. It features teenage angst, the nature of performing on the road, the expectations of fans and a romantic relationship lost. Through each moment, Eilish moves to maturity and she energetically brings audiences along with her.
Grade: B (She is a sparkly distraction in a blurred world.)
“Lamb of God: The Concert Film” (Musical/Religion: 1 hour, 30 minutes)
Starring: Tyler Hardwick, Casey Elliot and Taylor Morris
Director: Rob Gardner
Rated: NR
Movie Review: If church services were like this movie, seats would overflow. “Lamb of God: The Concert Film” features good songs, talented singers and musicians recapturing the life of Jesus during his last week to resurrection.
Mainly a composer, Rob Gardner (“The Cokeville Miracle,” 2015) is the director and writer of this engaging concert film. It is a grand notion as Christianity's most holy period approaches, Easter.
Gardner’s cast and orchestra turn The Bible into a type of opera. The concert features no elaborate set designs and costumes. It is just an orchestra playing in a large room as nearby narrators read from scripture and singers adjust songs to fit the story of Jesus. The music is impressive and invitingly rewarding.
The movie is short. This is both a positive and a negative for this production. Jesus’ life appears rushed. This movie is just the highlights of Jesus’ final week. While the story is an abbreviated performance, the songs and music are engaging enough that one easily wants more.
When over, one may wish for a curtain call. “Lamb of God” is a worthy concert. The biblical storytelling, combined with the music of a great orchestra and a talented cast of singers and narrators, makes this cinematic showing an impressive feat.
Grade: B (Greatest story ever told with fine musical talents.)
“The Father” (Drama: 1 hour, 37 minutes)
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Imogen Poots
Director: Florian Zeller
Rated: PG-13 (Strong language and profanity)
Movie Review: Florian Zeller directs this drama based on his play. He co-wrote this script with Christopher Hampton. “The Father” beautifully perplexes audiences. Zeller’s script makes one doubt reality and the execution is in an exacting, efficient procedure.
Anthony (Hopkins) experiences changing circumstances for which he cannot explain. His daughter arranges for Anthony to have an assistant, but the older gentleman refuses. Anthony’s doubts about what is real cause him to distrust his family.
Sir Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman have achieved several award nominations, including Academy Awards nominations. They deserve them. This is a performance-based movie that works well from that standpoint.
One’s reality is the focus of this movie. So, the movie does not have to make sense. This is very much like the real world. What is real is typically what the masses acknowledge collectively, a shared experience. The problem Hopkins’ character has is that no one experiences what he does. This drives the plot and keeps audiences with an ongoing mystery.
Zeller’s screenplay never allows one to know what is happening. One can only assume that Anthony is suffering from some form of dementia, Alzheimer's disease or schizophrenia. Audiences must look beyond what is causing his problems and try to sympathize with Anthony as he struggles to find what is tangible.
Hopkins inspires sympathy playing Anthony. His charming acting inspires one to care about the elderly man he plays. At first, one wonders if he is the target of some scheme. Just like Anthony, you start thinking why family and other people are toying with his mind. This movie has an effective means of making one as paranoid as Hopkins’ character.
Then, one easily begins to see he is a deranged person, and this appears a medical issue. Anthony becomes a pitiful man now, garnering full sympathy from audiences as one knows he is suffering from a condition that ails many as advanced aging occurs.
Zeller’s script, perplexing as it is, at its earlier moments, is sound at making one ponder existence, Anthony’s in this case.
Because of fine performances, especially from Hopkins and Colman, this movie is worth a gander. It is a drama and very much like real life. It does not end the way one expects, but it leaves enough of an impression to matter.
Grade: B+ (An engaging patriarch)
