Largest Valdosta Youth Council takes oath

VALDOSTA — The city swore in 34 students to the Valdosta Youth Council at a Valdosta City Council meeting.
Family, elected officials and community leaders filled City Hall to celebrate and honor the 2019-20 VYC, which is the largest youth council ever for the city.
Mayor John Gayle initiated the VYC in 2015 with the goal to inspire and prepare seventh- through ninth-grade students for leadership and civic opportunities. It allows them to gain a better understanding of municipal government and community service.
Selection was based on academics, involvement in school and community organizations, leadership potential and a written recommendation from a school administrator.
According to a Valdosta City release, the students are:
Caleb Perez, eighth grade, Hahira Middle School.
Jayci Thompson, eighth grade, Highland Christian Academy.
Davis Wardwell, eighth grade, Highland Christian Academy.
Zacharie Watts-Thomas, seventh grade, J.L. Newbern Middle School.
Bryce Moore, seventh grade, J.L. Newbern Middle School.
Aida Miller, seventh grade, J.L. Newbern Middle School.
Nah’Torrie Hill, seventh grade, J.L. Newbern Middle School.
Serenity Pitts, seventh grade, J.L. Newbern Middle School.
Kapreal Griffin, seventh grade, J.L. Newbern Middle School.
Emily Dinkins, ninth grade, Lowndes High School.
Brizeida Hernandez, eighth grade, Lowndes Middle School.
Channing Smith, eighth grade, Lowndes Middle School.
Avery Childers, eighth grade, Lowndes Middle School.
Tiffany Rutland, eighth grade, Lowndes Middle School.
Aaron Robertson, seventh grade, Lowndes Middle School.
Elizabeth Scruggs, eighth grade, Valwood.
Thomas Griner, eighth grade, Valwood.
John Dean, eighth grade, Valwood.
Brooke Felkel, ninth grade, Open Bible Christian School.
Morgan Parnell, ninth grade, Open Bible Christian School.
Yunique Hazzard, ninth grade, Open Bible Christian School.
Henry Hamilton, seventh grade, St. John Catholic School.
Raymond Moody, seventh grade, St. John Catholic School.
Patrick Wallace, seventh grade, St. John Catholic School.
Cerigan Phillips, eighth grade, Valdosta Early College Academy.
Erick Thomas, Jr., ninth grade, Valdosta High School.
Najah Blankumsee, ninth grade, Valdosta High School.
Jeffrey Dean Barnett, eighth grade, Valdosta Middle School.
Myriah Bennett, seventh grade, Valdosta Middle School.
Tristen Steward, seventh grade, Valdosta Middle School.
Malcolm Thomas, seventh grade, Valdosta Middle School.
Jalen Denton, eighth grade, Valdosta Middle School.
Jackson Hill, eighth grade, Valdosta Middle School.
Erin Howard, seventh grade, Valdosta Middle School.
“I look forward to working alongside these young leaders throughout the school year, hearing their concerns and suggestions, and witnessing the impact they will have on their peers and within our community,” Gayle said.
The VYC meetings are held from 4:15-5:15 p.m. just prior to the second City Council meeting of each month in council chambers, unless otherwise noted. The meetings are open to the general public.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.