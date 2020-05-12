Lanier woman arrested on drug charges

LAKELAND — A Lanier County woman faces drug charges after complaints of drug activities in her neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.
At about 3 p.m., May 6, a deputy visited an East Peeler Street residence in response to complaints of drugs being sold there, according to a Lanier County Sheriff’s Office statement.
When the door opened, the deputy smelled a “strong odor” of green marijuana, the statement said.
The deputy contacted an investigator, who received written consent to search the residence; when the two lawmen entered, they found what they believed to be marijuana in plain view, according to the sheriff’s office.
The homeowner, who was cooperative, told them the location of another sizable amount of suspected high-grade marijuana, the statement said. The deputies also found a number of what they believe to be ecstasy pills, a Schedule I drug, according to the statement.
The suspect, Marva Gay, 31, was allowed to remain at home and turn herself in at the sheriff’s office the next day due to child care and COVID-19 pandemic issues, the sheriff’s office said.
She is charged with manufacture/sell/distribute Schedule I, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I drug within 1,000 feet of a park/school/playground, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park/school/playground and possession of drug-related objects, the statement said. She was released on bond.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
