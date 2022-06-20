LAKELAND — Authorities have named the person who died in a fatal shooting in Lanier County over the weekend.
Savion McRae, 18, of Douglas was dead on the scene at Saturday’s shooting, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.
Deputies were called to U.S. 221 North around 10:46 p.m.on a report someone had been shot.
Law enforcement found one person dead and two others — a 17-year-old Willacoochee teen and a 20-year-old Douglas man — injured by gunfire, the GBI statement said. The Willacoochee teen is in stable condition at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta while the Douglas man was treated and released at a Coffee County hospital, the GBI said.
The three men had been riding in the same car when gunfire came from another vehicle, the statement said.
The GBI Medial Examiner’s Office in Pooler is conducting an autopsy on McRae.
Anyone with information should contact the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 482-3545 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.