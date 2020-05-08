Lanier sheriff candidate restored to ballot

LAKELAND — A candidate for sheriff is back on the ballot following a decision this week by the Lanier County Superior Court, according to court documents.
The court ordered Kenton F. Moore Jr. be put back on the ballot in upcoming elections, overturning a March 30 decision by the Lanier County Board of Elections and Registration to take him off the ballot.
Moore qualified to run March 5, but incumbent Sheriff Nick Norton challenged his qualifications. A hearing before the elections board was held March 13, but the meeting was adjourned until later on the grounds that “proper notice” had not been given to the candidates, court papers show.
The board met again March 30 “after timely notice” and heard evidence. The challenge involved a check for $51.51 Moore wrote in 2003 to an auto parts store which was returned for insufficient funds, court records show.
A state warrant was taken out for deposit account fraud, and Moore made full restitution, as well as paying a $175 cash appearance bond, which he forfeited, according to the court’s decision. The case was dismissed.
The elections board voted to disqualify Moore, who then filed an appeal with the Superior Court.
“The primary concern of this court is whether the potential candidate, Kenton F. Moore Jr., has been convicted of any offense involving moral turpitude that disqualifies him from seeking the office of sheriff of Lanier County Georgia,” the court decision states.
The court ruled a bond forfeiture is not a criminal conviction.
“If the legislature had intended for a bond forfeiture ‘conviction’ to be a disqualifying election ‘conviction’ it would have so stated,” the court decision said.
The court ordered Moore be put back on the elections ballot.
“As it should be, the decision is now left to the voters of Lanier County and we are thankful that the court understood that the decision is best left to the voters,” said Sam Dennis, an attorney who represented Moore.
Norton said the decision as to whether to appeal the superior court’s ruling would be up to the county attorney and the elections board.
“It’s not my duty to appeal, only to point out the discrepancy,” he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
