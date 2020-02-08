Lanier pair charged with meth possession

LAKELAND — Two Lanier County residents were arrested in late January on drug charges, according to authorities.
At 1 p.m. Jan. 24, the residents of a home on East Bostick Avenue gave sheriff’s office personnel permission to search their home after authorities received a tip that methamphetamine was being used and sold there, according to a statement from the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.
“Meth” was found in the home and one of the residents had a pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine in his pocket, the statement said.
Roy Fulton Stone, 50, and Lucious Nathaniel “Nate” Barnes, 22, both of Lakeland, were charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office statement.
“We receive a lot of great information from members of the public, neighbors, business people and other law enforcement officers and agencies. I am so thankful for that. All of that information is appreciated and it is all carefully sifted and analyzed and, in the end, we begin to develop a clear view of who is using and dealing drugs or stealing and selling items and then when the time is right we will act on it,” said Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.