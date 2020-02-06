Lanier lawmen make drug arrests

LAKELAND — Authorities in Lanier County made several arrests on drug charges in recent weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.
At 5:30 p.m., Jan. 24, Lanier County Sheriff’s Office personnel spotted a car heading into town on Ga. 37. The sheriff’s office had received information that the occupants had made a drug transaction in Nashville, the statement said.
The car pulled into a parking lot; deputies found that one of the occupants had a loaded semiautomatic pistol, according to the statement.
A search yielded a number of baggies of methamphetamine packaged to sell as well as a quantity of high-grade marijuana, the statement said.
Arrested at the scene were William Anthony Diaz, 36, Richard Noel Tolley, 26 and Amber D. Bond, 31, all of Nashville, according to the sheriff’s office.
Diaz is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana; Tolley is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime; and Bond was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana, according to the statement.
The vehicle was impounded and the pistol was seized.
“Illegal narcotics and criminals carrying guns are something we deal with on a regular basis and I appreciate the way my investigators and patrol deputies handle these situations. They are cautious and professional and they do their best to make sure the situation is contained quickly and with as little drama as possible,” Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton said.
In another case, sheriff’s office investigators were on the lookout Feb. 3 for a suspect believed to be heading to Lanier County from Tifton to deliver a quantity of “black tar” heroin and marijuana, according to a sheriff’s office statement.
The car was located and stopped, and heroin, marijuana and digital scales commonly used to weigh illegal substances were found, the statement said.
Derrick Denzele Davis, 25, of Tifton was arrested on six felony charges: trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a housing project, possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a housing project, possession of a tool In commission of a crime and use of a communications device to facilitate a crime, according to the sheriff’s office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.