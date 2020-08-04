LAKELAND — Two Lanier County men have been charged with arson and fraud in a 2016 business blaze, state authorities said Monday.
Nilesh Patel, 41, and Bhavinkumar Joshi, 34, both of Lakeland, were arrested Friday by the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement from Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office.
The men owned a convenience store in Stockton, Bulldog #3 at 512 U.S. 84, which burned Aug. 20, 2016, the statement said.
State fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set and launched a fraud investigation, the statement said.
Joshi and Patel are charged with arson in the first degree and insurance fraud, King’s statement said.
Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to 10 years, or by a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.