LAKELAND — Two Lanier County men have been charged with arson and fraud in a 2016 business blaze, state authorities said Monday.

Nilesh Patel, 41, and Bhavinkumar Joshi, 34, both of Lakeland, were arrested Friday by the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement from Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office.

The men owned a convenience store in Stockton, Bulldog #3 at 512 U.S. 84, which burned Aug. 20, 2016, the statement said.

State fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set and launched a fraud investigation, the statement said.

Joshi and Patel are charged with arson in the first degree and insurance fraud, King’s statement said.

Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to 10 years, or by a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you