Lanier County man charged with murder

LAKELAND — A Lakeland man has been charged with murder in the death of a man in Lanier County, authorities said Thursday.
Lennon Roberts Jr., a.k.a. “Bug,” 35, was arrested Wednesday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection with the death of Rodney Flowers, found dead Feb. 21, a GBI statement said.
Roberts is charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and arson – second degree, the statement said. Roberts was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, according to jail records.
At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Lakeland Police Department responded to an apartment on the 200 block of West Main Street to conduct a wellness check, according to a GBI statement issued Monday.
Upon arrival, officers found Flowers dead with apparent injuries.
Anyone with additional information about this case should contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Lakeland Police Department at (229) 482-3309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
