Langdale signs on Wiregrass apprentices

VALDOSTA — Students in Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s mechatronics and industrial systems technology programs have signed an apprenticeship agreement with Langdale Forest Products.
The apprenticeship program is "a proven solution for many businesses to recruit, train and retain highly skilled workers," college officials said in a statement. "Businesses partnering with the college in hiring students through the apprenticeship program have observed a reduction in turnover costs, higher productivity and a more diverse workforce."
Students who are earning while they learn are Sam Anderson, industrial systems technology, and Levi Brown, mechatronics technology, college officials said.
The students are learning in the Wiregrass classroom and in the field while working at Langdale Forest Products.
“We have had great success providing higher than average wages to select college students while training what we hope will be our future, highly skilled workforce,” said Jim Hickman, Langdale Forest Products Company technical director.
The apprenticeship program is a form of job training that provides a paid learning environment for students with set wage progression and the ability to gain real work experience before they graduate, college officials said.
Businesses that would like to learn more about the apprenticeship program, contact Nicole West, executive director of departmental affairs, at nicole.west@wiregrass.edu or call (229) 333-2100, ext. 4837.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.