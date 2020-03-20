VALDOSTA — Langdale Place, in accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp’s order during the COVID-19 outbreak, has restricted all visitation, vendors and home health professionals from entering the building.
“We have also implemented best practices to keep our residents as safe and secure as possible during these uncertain times,” said Jan Brice, executive director.
All employees prior to clocking in are screened with temperature checks and hand washing, Brice said.
“Residents are constantly being reminded to wash, wash, wash those hands and anyone seen coughing or sneezing will be quarantined in their apartments and constantly monitored. To date, there have been no signs of any illnesses in our facility,” Brice said Thursday.
“Our residents have been amazing,” she said. “We are all in this together and the cooperation from families, staff and residents has made us stronger.”
“To keep things as normal and fun within our facility, we have beefed up additional activities to include a special event each day next week,” said Robin Salisbury, activities director.
Activities include Margarita Monday, Coke floats with sock hop Tuesday, Manicure Madness Wednesday morning followed by high tea in the afternoon, piano bar at 6 p.m. Thursday evening and pizza night with movie Friday evening, are just some of the ideas to keep residents engaged and motivated, she said.
As an added precaution, prior to any activity all residents must use hand sanitizer going and coming.
Anyone with questions or concerns may contact Brice, (229) 247-4300.
