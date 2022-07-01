Langdale Foundation gives $3.5M to SGMC

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center recently received a $3.5 million gift commitment from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation for SGMC’s main campus building project.
The $125 million project includes a new Women and Infant’s Center, emergency department and main campus redesign, hospital representatives said in a statement.
"The impact that this generous gift will have on the lives of the patients SGMC serves is remarkable," they added.
The new 145,000-square-foot, three-story tower will create a state-of-the-art Women and Infant’s Center that matches and enhances SGMC’s clinical excellence.
The new emergency department’s "more efficient design flow, larger and additional trauma rooms and a fast track and results waiting area will dramatically enhance the experience patients have when they visit the ER," hospital representatives said.
South Georgia Medical Center provides care to 90,000 patients who visit the emergency department each year. The new ER is critical in continuing to care for South Georgians, especially in the midst of a life-threatening event.
Additional enhancements include a campus redesign with a connector boulevard and wellness park.
“The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation has a long-time history of philanthropic support to the SGMC Foundation. Transformative gifts like this are not just about redesigning a campus but preparing for the future health care needs of the communities that we serve. We are working at every level to expand our reach, support our community health care needs and propel the future of medicine in South Georgia. It is the goal of the SGMC Foundation to join together as a community to raise $10 million in donations towards this worthy project. We are extremely grateful to the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation for this leadership gift,” says Hilary Gibbs, vice president and chief development officer for the SGMC Foundation.
Harley Langdale Jr., the foundation’s namesake, was a founding member of the SGMC Foundation board of trustees, treasurer and member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Hospital Authority for 23 years "and a champion for access to quality health care in South Georgia during his extraordinary life," hospital representatives said.
“We are truly grateful to the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation for this exceptionally generous gift that will make a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve throughout South Georgia and surrounding counties,” said Ronnie Dean, president and CEO of the South Georgia Health System.
