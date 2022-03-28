VALDOSTA – More than 1,000 South Georgia third- through fifth-grade students were challenged to put their science, technology, engineering and math skills to work while exploring Georgia agriculture when the Georgia Ag Experience recently visited their schools.
The GAE, an innovative and interactive mobile classroom managed by the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture recently spent 10 days at Berrien, Clinch and Echols County public schools taking students on a deep dive into the state’s largest economic sector with state-of-the-art STEM curriculum.
The 10 days the GAE spent in a concentrated area of Southeast Georgia were made possible through funding from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation.
The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, based in Lowndes County, is a nonprofit organization that supports education programs, youth programs and other initiatives to foster community improvement primarily in Georgia, organizers said in a statement.
Sponsor funding helps the GFA cover costs of driving the mobile classroom to a community and keeps the school’s fee to bring the classroom low.
“Our program is critical to the future of Georgia agriculture as it helps to narrow the gap between farmers who grow food and consumers. Most students are four generations removed from the farm. Now, more than ever, we need to encourage young people to consider the career opportunities in agriculture,” said Lily Baucom, GFA executive director.
A central goal of the Georgia Ag Experience is to reach elementary school students and teachers who lack knowledge of agriculture.
"Prior to receiving a visit from our mobile classroom, the majority of students and teachers indicated in a survey that they knew very little about agriculture," organizers said. "Additionally, more than 85% of students visiting the classroom in South Georgia are eligible for free and reduced lunch. The program is about sparking a passion for agriculture and empowering students to learn how to grow their own food. The Georgia Ag Experience aims to address these challenges and provide students with what may be their only opportunity for exposure to agriculture in such detail."
For five days in late February and early March, 512 Berrien Elementary School students visited the Georgia Ag Experience thanks to the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation serving as a district sponsor to bring the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture’s Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom to the school.
For three days in early March, 384 Clinch County Middle School students visited the Georgia Ag Experience thanks to the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation serving as a district sponsor to bring the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture’s Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom to the school.
On March 10 and 11, 162 Echols County Elementary students visited the Georgia Ag Experience thanks to the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation serving as a district sponsor to bring the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture’s Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom to the school.
During the Georgia Ag Experience mobile agriculture classroom visit, students engage in self-guided and teacher-led study and activities including eight stations outfitted with STEM technology and digital learning, an Ag Scavenger Hunt, AgBINGO, etc.
STEM stations inside the mobile ag classroom cover a variety of topics including: ag careers, peanuts, cotton, poultry, forestry, horticulture, beef & dairy, fruit, vegetables and pecans. The mobile classroom content and curriculum was carefully developed by ag and education professionals to meet the Georgia curriculum standards. The GAE aims to provide the same educational experience for every student with the goal of increasing students’ knowledge of and attitude toward Georgia agriculture.
“GFA is grateful to have the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation fund school visits a district sponsor. The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation understands the value and need of the program we have developed and have now delivered to nearly 17,000 Georgia students in a little over a year,” Baucom said. “Our relationship with the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation has been a win for the South Georgia region.”
