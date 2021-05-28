VALDOSTA – A day center at a local homeless shelter is reopening after being closed for more than a year, shelter staff announced this week.
Lowndes Associated Ministries to People closed its center in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but is planning to re-open it June 1.
People in the homeless community can utilize the facility's computer lab, showers and laundry area. Life skill classes and assistance with job applications and resumes will be available, Yurshema Flanders, shelter director, said.
The day center will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LAMP is also re-opening its clothes closet June 4, which will be operating 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday for the homeless community. A grand re-opening celebration is planned 11 a.m.-1 p.m., June 4, for the general public. Flanders said there will be free concessions at the celebration.
"We're happy to be back," she said.
LAMP is accepting clients for all of its programs.
Call (229) 245-7157 for more information about the shelter. To learn more about the day center, call Kathleen Cooper at extension 214.
