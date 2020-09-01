VALDOSTA – The Telemed Health Clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The Lowndes Associated Ministries to People links with Partnership Health Center to host the clinic at LAMP’s shelter, 714 Charlton St.
The event is for people who are homeless or are without insurance but need professional health care, said Yurshema Flanders, LAMP shelter director.
Vitals will be checked, assessments will be completed by a nurse and participants will be able to speak with a medical doctor.
Breakfast will be available, according to organizers.
Email yflanders@lampinc.org, or call (229) 242-5267, for more information.
