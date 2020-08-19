VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Associated Ministries to People needs help with its upcoming back-to-school bash.
The event – held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at its shelter, 714 Charlton St. – will feature food, games and a supply giveaway. Backpacks will be donated, as well, according to organizers.
Any children who stayed at LAMP at any time this year will benefit, said Yurshema Flanders, shelter director.
LAMP asks for donations: school supplies, hot dogs, hamburgers, buns, condiments, paper plates, drinks, earbuds and/or headphones and game prizes.
Donations may be dropped off 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily before event day. Flanders asks donors ring the door bell on the second door on the front porch when dropping off supplies.
Volunteers are needed.
Masks will be available and social distancing will be practiced, Flanders said.
More information: corwright@lampinc.org; (229) 245-7157; and lampinc.org.
