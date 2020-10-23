VALDOSTA – For the first time, the local homeless shelter is hosting a bra-decorating event to bring awareness to breast cancer.
Lowndes Associated Ministries to People hosts the event 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the LAMP Day Center.
Activities include decorating cut-out bras, games, breast cancer screenings and personal testimonials. Health tips will be provided. There will also be prizes.
“The event is to help spread awareness about a cause near and dear to many hearts and also to celebrate the lives of survivors and those who lost the battle with breast cancer,” Corey Wright, LAMP case manager, said.
Though the event primarily targets women in the community and people living in the shelter, organizers want to help men, too, he said.
Monetary donations, toiletries, hygiene products and women's undergarments for the shelter clients are being accepted.
Proceeds benefit LAMP, The Haven and Valdosta Women’s Health Center, Wright said.
COVID-19 precautions are temperature checks upon entry, social distancing and a mask requirement. Wright said masks will be provided, if needed.
Visit lampinc.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.