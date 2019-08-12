LAMP dinner features Pam Tebow

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Associated Ministries to People provides security for the homeless community, according to staff.
“If you’ve experienced being hungry or worrying about where you’re going to lay your head, we take that away from you,” Yurshema Flanders, interim shelter director, said.
Flanders said the shelter relieves residents of those burdens to offer services, resources and a good night’s rest.
To continue funding the support it provides, LAMP will host its annual Changing Lives dinner 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at The Patterson, 101 N. Patterson St.
A meet-and-greet with keynote speaker Pam Tebow, mother of Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, is scheduled for 6 p.m.
She is the author of “Ripple Effects: Discover the Miraculous Motivating Power of a Woman’s Influence.”
“Pam Tebow has a passion for ministry and helping those in need,” Ashlie Prain, LAMP community engagement coordinator, said.
“She takes great pride in working with nonprofit organizations that serve people who need help and believes in compassion for the hurting members of our society,” Prain said.
She said the sentiment coordinates with LAMP’s mission and programs assisting homeless residents get back on their feet.
A former client will speak at the dinner and give a testimonial. There will also be video testimonials.
Autographed items from Tim Tebow will be auctioned, Flanders said. A trio will perform.
Recipients of the LAMP Light Award, LAMP Stewardship Award and the LAMP Changemaker Award will be recognized.
“It’s really going to be a fantastic time,” Prain said.
Sponsorship tables are available until Aug. 30.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by calling (229) 245-7157 or visiting lampinc.org.
