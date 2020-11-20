VALDOSTA – A local homeless shelter partners with area businesses to help families for Thanksgiving.
Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, in partnership with Urban Ink and GlassHouse Mobile Detail, sponsors the Feed the City Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at its respective locations.
Organizers will select families and gift them with a turkey or ham, said Yurshema Flanders, LAMP executive director. Families must show proof of residency.
“Like many of the other parties involved, LAMP has led feeding initiatives during the Thanksgiving holiday on an independent basis; however, this is the first time we have come together in a collaborative effort,” she said. “Our hope is to make this event bigger each year with more organizations involved and (have) meal pickup sites across the entire city.”
Flanders said she generated the idea along with DJ Tremayne of 107.9 The Beat and Tony Tong of Kings United and the Tony Tong Foundation. Tong is also a LAMP volunteer.
Thanks to partners Park Avenue United Methodist Church and Ole Times, LAMP will include in the giveaway 200 to-go meals available from 2-4 p.m., Nov. 25, Flanders said.
Meal pickup is at LAMP, 714 Charlton St., and Urban Ink, 1507 N. Ashley St.
“There is no registration required,” she said. “We just want to feed anyone (who) is hungry.”
People wanting to discreetly ask for a turkey or ham can contact LAMP, she said.
Donations are needed for the event. Requested items are turkeys, hams, bottled water, gloves, compartment to-go trays, plastic silverware and napkins.
Volunteers are also needed to assist with preparing plates.
Anyone wanting to donate or volunteer, email Tong at anthonytongsr@gmail.com. Turkeys and hams may dropped-off at LAMP, Urban Ink or GlassHouse Mobile.
“We are hoping to spread positivity and unity with this event,” Flanders said. “It’s always a wonderful feeling to give back by serving all who may be hungry in the City of Valdosta. We hope to bring people together. There are enough factors within the current climate that help to keep us apart or divided. We want to do something that promotes positivity (and) love.”
