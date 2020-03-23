LAKELAND — Lakeland City Council passed a curfew and a limit on public gatherings Monday morning at an emergency meeting to deal with the COVID19 coronavirus pandemic.
The curfew runs from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. daily and takes effect immediately. Exceptions include people involved in fire protection, law enforcement, medical and hospital services, military services, utility emergency repairs, those seeking emergency medical services or hospital services, individuals traveling to and from their jobs with appropriate identification; delivery of food, medicine, medical supplies, fuel including but not limited to the re-stocking of grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores, and news media employees.
All gatherings of more than 10 people outside of a household are prohibited, except for "the purposes of carrying on business activity or the provision of medical or health services," according to the emergency order.
Gyms and fitness centers are ordered closed, as are restaurant dine-in facilities, though meal delivery and drive-through service is still allowed.
The mayor is authorized to close city facilities and government agencies are allowed to use teleconferencing to do business, according to the order.
Violation of the emergency orders can result in fines of $1,000 and up to six months in jail, the order states.
