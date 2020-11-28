Lakeland Christmas parade rescheduled

LAKELAND — Lakeland’s Christmas parade has been rescheduled for Dec. 17.
The Lighting of Lakeland Celebration and Christmas Parade are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. that day at 56 W. Main St., according to a statement from the Lakeland-Lanier Chamber of Commerce.
The theme of the parade will be “Founding Families’ Christmas,” said John Fitton with the chamber.
Floats should be themed around prominent founders of either Lanier County or the United States, he said.
There will be one overall best in show winner that best depicts the theme. Lineup for the parade participants will begin 5 p.m. on the school access road between the Lanier County Elementary School and the Fred’s building.
There will be a $10 entrance fee per entry; if a group enters with more than one float, vehicle, tractor, pony, mule, etc., it's still only $10, the statement said.
There will also be a raffle for two firearms, chamber officials said. One ticket wins both guns.
The raffle will be held after the parade’s best in show award is given.
Tickets are on sale at the Lakeland-Lanier Chamber of Commerce for $5 each or five for $20.
