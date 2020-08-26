LAKE PARK — A Lake Park City Council work session planned for Monday, Aug. 31, has been cancelled.
City Hall, where work sessions and full council meetings are held, was closed Aug. 20 because a city worker tested positive for COVID-19, Councilman Carl Taylor said in a previous interview.
The building will be closed through Sept. 2.
Cleaning and safety procedures outlined by the Georgia Department of Public Health are being followed, Taylor said.
A council meeting scheduled for Sept. 1 was previously moved back to Sept. 3.
People having business with City Hall can leave a message in a drop box at the building or can leave a message at the main city government phone number, (229) 559-7470.
