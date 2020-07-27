JASPER, Fla. — Two pedestrians, including a Lake Park woman and a Madison man, were killed Sunday in Hamilton County when they were struck by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident took place at about 9:20 p.m. when a tractor-trailer heading east on State Road 6 hit two people who, for reasons still unknown, were in the roadway, according to an FHP statement. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident took place near an intersection with County Road 141, east of Madison Blue Spring State Park, the statement said.
The highway patrol identified the pedestrians as a 31-year-old woman from Lake Park, Ga., and a 40-year-old man from Madison, Fla. The patrol would not release their names, citing Florida law.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
